US Bancorp DE Has $381,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SEA were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $640,219,000. Kora Management LP lifted its position in SEA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,237,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $171,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in SEA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $167,341,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SEA by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,667,085 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $196,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,282.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

