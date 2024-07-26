US Bancorp DE Has $386,000 Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $29,884,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 599,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300,591 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 592,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 263,641 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,173,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

