US Bancorp DE Has $392,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,246 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

