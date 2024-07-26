US Bancorp DE Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 960.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,809 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maher Masoud acquired 29,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $143,942.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,942.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,864 shares of company stock valued at $230,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.41. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

