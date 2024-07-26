US Bancorp DE Has $411,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 37,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,501,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,703.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,754.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,730.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $1,899.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.