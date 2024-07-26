US Bancorp DE Has $459,000 Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCRI. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $6,562,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,187,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,396,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 68,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on Monarch Casino & Resort

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.