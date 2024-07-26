US Bancorp DE Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.