US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Stock Up 4.9 %

REX opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $844.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REX

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.