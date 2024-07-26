US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SouthState were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $97.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

