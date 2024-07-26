US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,190 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Blackbaud by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Blackbaud by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $87,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,661.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,161. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 192.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

