US Bancorp DE Sells 1,747 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.299 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.