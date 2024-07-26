US Bancorp DE Sells 1,747 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.