US Bancorp DE Sells 2,066 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $108.58 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

