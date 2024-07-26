US Bancorp DE Sells 408 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

