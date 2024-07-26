US Bancorp DE Trims Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American States Water were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American States Water by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $29,984,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American States Water by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American States Water by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in American States Water by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

