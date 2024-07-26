Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth about $43,282,000. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth about $27,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 789,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after acquiring an additional 202,074 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Valaris by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 626,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 151,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth about $10,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Valaris stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

