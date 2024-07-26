Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Issues Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valero Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

VLO opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average is $152.79. Valero Energy has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

