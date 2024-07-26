Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.42

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $3.22. Vallourec shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 2,212 shares traded.

Vallourec Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.