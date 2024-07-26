Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 66.0% in July

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Vallourec Price Performance

VLOWY stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vallourec will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.