VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $177.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.70. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $180.90.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

