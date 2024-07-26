Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 109,930 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.92% of Ryder System worth $627,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $132.00 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,129 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,226. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.