Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 128,393 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.81% of Cirrus Logic worth $588,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,072,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.44. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $142.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

