Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 61,544 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.85% of AAON worth $641,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

