Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 83,504 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.39% of Qualys worth $640,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $18,844,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $3,731,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $863,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,326 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $144.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.88. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.07 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

