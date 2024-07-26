Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.73% of Landstar System worth $670,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Landstar System Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $189.92 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

