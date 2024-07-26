Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,323,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.97% of Mattel worth $679,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,382,000 after purchasing an additional 861,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 716,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,927,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Trading Down 0.1 %

MAT opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Insider Transactions at Mattel

In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

