Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,043,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.17% of Paylocity worth $694,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 47,663 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $147.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.15.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

