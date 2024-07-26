Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,886,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.17% of Synovus Financial worth $596,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $46.78 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

