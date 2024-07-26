Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.91% of RLI worth $672,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,592,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RLI by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
RLI Stock Performance
Shares of RLI stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $149.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average is $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.41.
RLI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point dropped their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
