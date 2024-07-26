Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,289,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.35% of Cabot worth $579,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Cabot by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CBT opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.10. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cabot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.