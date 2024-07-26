Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,862,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.93% of Olin worth $697,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Olin by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Olin by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Olin by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

