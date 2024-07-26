Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.39% of Houlihan Lokey worth $654,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HLI opened at $146.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $150.03. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

