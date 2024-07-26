Vanguard Group Inc. Has $613.32 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,426,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.20% of Flowserve worth $613,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,261,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 717.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 394,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after buying an additional 346,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after buying an additional 157,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $6,384,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

