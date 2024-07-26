Vanguard Group Inc. Has $614.57 Million Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.20% of ESAB worth $614,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ESAB by 6,624.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after buying an additional 373,441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,502,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 5.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 811,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after purchasing an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the first quarter worth about $3,913,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ESAB by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

ESAB Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ESAB opened at $99.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $98.73. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.38%.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

