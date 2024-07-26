Vanguard Group Inc. Has $621.26 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,892,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.55% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $621,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INSP opened at $135.27 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $293.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.54.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

