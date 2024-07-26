Vanguard Group Inc. Has $630.46 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,844,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of Yum China worth $630,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 36,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 39,231 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 243.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

