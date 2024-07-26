Vanguard Group Inc. Has $631.75 Million Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.18% of Crane worth $631,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $155.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.57 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

