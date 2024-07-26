Vanguard Group Inc. Has $638.44 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.53% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $638,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,744,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $18,379,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 227,439 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,572,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

