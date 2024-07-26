Vanguard Group Inc. Has $650.78 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.46% of AGNC Investment worth $650,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,593,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 816,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 652,799 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,054.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 798,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 729,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 13.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $102,280. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.