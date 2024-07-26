Vanguard Group Inc. Has $656.90 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,585,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.27% of Option Care Health worth $656,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $85,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.00 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

