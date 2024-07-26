Vanguard Group Inc. Has $665.32 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.96% of Dropbox worth $665,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Dropbox by 3.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,427,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,287,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dropbox by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dropbox by 68.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,397,000 after purchasing an additional 790,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dropbox by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,727,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,971,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,971,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,491. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox

Dropbox Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.