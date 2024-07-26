Vanguard Group Inc. Has $674.86 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.77% of Novanta worth $674,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,244 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $182.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.12.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

