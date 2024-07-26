Vanguard Group Inc. Has $684.16 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,829,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.65% of New York Times worth $684,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.