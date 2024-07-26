Vanguard Group Inc. Has $698.15 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,266,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.74% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $698,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 189.61 and a beta of 1.64.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

