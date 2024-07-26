Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.23% of Lyft worth $636,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Trading Down 1.4 %

LYFT stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,333 shares of company stock valued at $680,974. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

