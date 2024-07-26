Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.31% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $637,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $86,389.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

