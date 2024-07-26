Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.61% of Masimo worth $669,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Masimo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masimo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,393,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Masimo by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 327,863 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 818,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 214,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 413,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Shares of MASI opened at $109.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

