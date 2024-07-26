Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 10,477 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,007,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.49% of Kilroy Realty worth $619,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 190,350 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.9 %

KRC opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

