Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 200,871 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.66% of Cameco worth $689,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,714,000 after acquiring an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,324,000 after acquiring an additional 452,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $99,511,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,655,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,722,000 after buying an additional 160,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $44.58 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

