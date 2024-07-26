Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 29,942 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.24% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $607,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,735,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,508,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $122.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

