Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 431,089 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 431,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.19% of First American Financial worth $645,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

